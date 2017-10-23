"While we are going to have to wait a little longer for Apple to launch payments in iMessage, this weekend, Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s VP of Apple Pay, announced a series of other milestones for the digital wallet and payments service that competes against the likes of Android Pay from Google, Samsung’s wallet and others efforts from retailers and banks.Apple Pay now in 20 markets, nabs 90% of all mobile contactless transactions where active | TechCrunch
The advances point to how Apple wants to steal a march when it comes to using phones as a proxy for a card or cash, and there is some anecdotal evidence that it’s working: merchants and others who have partnered with Apple say that Apple Pay is accounting for 90 percent of all mobile contactless transactions globally in markets where it’s available."
Check the full article for some Apple Pay Cash details; tangentially, see ‘Pay with Google’ arrives to speed up checkout (The Verge)
