Sonos plays well with others; also see To Stay Relevant, Wireless Speaker Company Sonos Teams Up With Its Competitors. All Of Them (BuzzFeed)
"Sonos announced today that its Alexa support, which has been in a limited private beta for months at this point, is finally rolling out to all current-model Sonos speakers in a public beta. The company’s latest speaker, the Sonos One, has a microphone built in, so you can just speak to it the way you would an Echo device.Sonos launches public beta for Alexa voice control - The Verge
Older Sonos speakers don’t have their own microphones, so Alexa integration is done through a connected Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, or any other Alexa device. A user would tell Alexa, “play music on my bedroom speaker,” and the audio would come from your Sonos device. A Sonos firmware update will be available shortly to enable Alexa on older units."