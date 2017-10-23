"Tech’s biggest companies are placing huge bets on artificial intelligence, banking on things ranging from face-scanning smartphones and conversational coffee-table gadgets to computerized health care and autonomous vehicles. As they chase this future, they are doling out salaries that are startling even in an industry that has never been shy about lavishing a fortune on its top talent.Tech Giants Are Paying Huge Salaries for Scarce A.I. Talent - The New York Times
Typical A.I. specialists, including both Ph.D.s fresh out of school and people with less education and just a few years of experience, can be paid from $300,000 to $500,000 a year or more in salary and company stock, according to nine people who work for major tech companies or have entertained job offers from them. All of them requested anonymity because they did not want to damage their professional prospects."
Monday, October 23, 2017
Tech Giants Are Paying Huge Salaries for Scarce A.I. Talent - The New York Times
Winter is over
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:00 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)