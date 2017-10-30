"Apple's ordering of the lettuce, presumably a variant of iceberg sourced from an Italian quarry, is understandable as a mechanism for preventing the lower bun from getting soggy. It’s the same approach taken by the In-N-Out chain.Google CEO makes fixing hamburger emoji his top priority - The Verge
Google's positioning of the cheese is blasphemous, simultaneously defying both culinary physics (how do you cook it to drip down the bun like that?) and good taste (it’ll result in a soggy doughy mess). It's so egregious that Google CEO Sundar Pichai took notice and promised to "drop everything" and address on Monday if folks can agree on what the correct ordering should be."
Monday, October 30, 2017
Google CEO makes fixing hamburger emoji his top priority - The Verge
Check the Google beer emoji in the article as well
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:02 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)