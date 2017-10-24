Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Amazon Counts Its Suitors: 238 Want to Be Home for 2nd Headquarters - The New York Times

HQ2 bid processing is looking like a big data app scenario...

"The bids, received by last Thursday’s deadline, came from so many places across the continent that it’s perhaps simpler to note the ones that didn’t fall over themselves to woo Amazon.

The company did not provide a list, but a color-coded map posted on its website revealed the applicants came from all but seven American states — North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Vermont, Arkansas and Hawaii."
