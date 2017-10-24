"The bids, received by last Thursday’s deadline, came from so many places across the continent that it’s perhaps simpler to note the ones that didn’t fall over themselves to woo Amazon.Amazon Counts Its Suitors: 238 Want to Be Home for 2nd Headquarters - The New York Times
The company did not provide a list, but a color-coded map posted on its website revealed the applicants came from all but seven American states — North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Vermont, Arkansas and Hawaii."
Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Amazon Counts Its Suitors: 238 Want to Be Home for 2nd Headquarters - The New York Times
HQ2 bid processing is looking like a big data app scenario...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:52 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)