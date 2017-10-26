"But Amazon Key is far more ambitious than Walmart’s play. For one thing, it’s about so much more than groceries. In addition, it fits nicely with Amazon’s ongoing effort to weaken the grip of its package delivery partners — the US Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx. The company spent more than $16 billion last year just delivering stuff. To cut costs, Amazon figures it should have more control over the shipping process, so it has leased dozens of cargo planes, purchased thousands of truck trailers, and built up a fleet of home-delivery vans.Amazon wants to get inside your home. Just for a moment or two. - The Boston Globe
Amazon Key fits into the plan. All the drivers in the program will be Amazon employees or contractors who have passed company background checks to ensure they’re not housebreakers or drunk drivers. But it also ensures that if Amazon Key catches on, the company will deliver a larger share of its own parcels."
Thursday, October 26, 2017
Also see Amazon Key is Silicon Valley at its most out-of-touch (Washington Post)
