"Verizon Communications, which acquired Yahoo this year, said on Tuesday that a previously disclosed attack that had occurred in 2013 affected all three billion of Yahoo’s user accounts.All 3 Billion Yahoo Accounts Were Affected by 2013 Attack - The New York Times
Last year, Yahoo said the 2013 attack on its network had affected one billion accounts. Three months before that, the company also disclosed a separate attack, which had occurred in 2014, that had affected 500 million accounts.
Digital thieves made off with names, birth dates, phone numbers and passwords of users that were encrypted with security that was easy to crack."
Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Previously lying under Oath?
