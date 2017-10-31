"Apple Inc. is designing iPhones and iPads for 2018 that don’t use components from Qualcomm Inc. amid an escalating dispute between the companies, according to a person familiar with the matter.Apple Is Designing iPhones, iPads Without Qualcomm Parts, Source Says - Bloomberg
The product plans are in the early stages and may still change, said the person, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Apple may use modem chips from Intel Corp. and MediaTek Inc. instead of Qualcomm’s, the person said. Apple made the decision amid a dispute over the iPhone maker’s access to the San Diego-based company’s proprietary technology, said people familiar with the matter.
Shares of Qualcomm were down 4 percent at 5:55 a.m. in New York."
