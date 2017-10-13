Amazon competitors welcome Home; for an overall Google reality check, see Google and the Disintermediation of Search (Tech.pinions)
"On Thursday, Target and Google announced that they are expanding what was a years-old delivery partnership from a small experiment in a handful of cities to the entire continental U.S.Google is essentially building an anti-Amazon alliance, and Target is the latest to join - Recode
The expansion will allow Target to become a retail partner in Google’s voice-shopping initiative, which lets owners of the Google Home “smart” speaker order items through voice commands like owners of the Echo can do from Amazon.
The announcement comes seven weeks after Walmart inked a similar deal with Google to offer hundreds of thousands of products through the service. Other big-box retailers like Home Depot are also on board."