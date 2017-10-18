"But perhaps the biggest takeaway is that IBM's stronger-than-expected revenue got a boost from an old standby--the mainframe. IBM's latest z System is designed to bolster security and encrypt data in transit. That message is finding a market given the spate of data breaches. Customers were obviously interested as z System revenue was up 64 percent from a year ago.IBM's Q3 gets boost from z System mainframe; As-a-service annual run rate hits $9.4 billion | ZDNet
CEO Ginny Rometty said z System adoption was "enthusiastic." At the heart of IBM Z is an encryption engine that will encrypt data associated with any application, cloud service or database."
Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Not enough to prevent IBM's 22nd consecutive quarter of declining revenue, however
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:33 AM
