Google Pixel 2 review: It's biggest problem has nothing to do with the phone - The Washington Post

"There's also one big problem with the Pixel 2 that has nothing to do with the phone itself: It's relatively hard to get. Google has agreed again to make the Pixel 2 available through just one carrier, Verizon. While consumers can also get the phone unlocked through Google's own website, it is, generally speaking, a phone that must be sought out. It's not going to present itself to you in stores or kiosks that aren't Verizon's, and that puts it at a disadvantage — particularly among those who want to comparison shop in stores.
Overall, Google's infused the Pixel 2 with smart software that complements its no-fuss but high-quality hardware. Google's home court advantage shines through and it has made two of the best phones out there. Those looking for an Android phone that takes full advantage of the operating system will love the Pixel 2 — that is, if you're willing to go out there looking for it."
Wednesday, October 18, 2017
