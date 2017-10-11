"The publisher is cutting back on the circulation and frequency of some of its biggest titles, part of a far-reaching cost-reduction and restructuring program meant to ensure the profitability of its core brands.For Time Inc.’s Magazines, Fewer Copies Is the Way Forward - WSJ
The company gradually will reduce the weekly circulation of its flagship Time magazine by one-third to 2 million copies. That move is partly a recognition that it isn’t worth it to keep printing as many promotional copies. It also is aimed at focusing on a core audience considered more valuable to advertisers.
Time Inc. also is reducing the print frequency of seven titles, including Sports Illustrated, Entertainment Weekly and Fortune. The move is based, in part, on its research showing that consumers have less time for leaning back with magazines."
Wednesday, October 11, 2017
For Time Inc.’s Magazines, Fewer Copies Is the Way Forward - WSJ
Running out of Time
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:00 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)