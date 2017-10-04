"Those still aren't quite impulse-level prices — at least for me. But at least the price of good VR is down significantly from when the hype began.Microsoft is determined to make virtual reality work for everyone - The Washington Post
Which is to say: This may be the beginning of the beginning of VR for the average person. Microsoft showed off some appealing applications, such as being able to watch video on the virtual equivalent of a 300-inch television or being able to easily teleconference. Outside of entertainment, the promise becomes murkier. The idea of editing a spreadsheet or writing an article using those VR controllers makes me queasier than any VR-related motion sickness.
Microsoft consumers should expect to hear way more about this type of experience in the years to come. Microsoft’s Alex Kipman, who invented its HoloLens and is its chief presenter on all things augmented and virtual reality, said that the experience lets us “renegotiate our very contract with reality.”"
See The era of Windows Mixed Reality begins October 17 (Windows blog) for details
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:16 AM
