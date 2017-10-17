"Facebook Inc. is looking to hire people who have national security clearances, a move the company thinks is necessary to prevent foreign powers from manipulating future elections through its social network, according to a person familiar with the matter.Facebook Is Looking for Employees With National Security Clearances - Bloomberg
Workers with such clearance can access information classified by the U.S. government. Facebook plans to use these people -- and their ability to receive government information about potential threats -- to search more proactively for questionable social media campaigns ahead of elections, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the information is sensitive. A Facebook spokesman declined to comment."
Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Facebook Is Looking for Employees With National Security Clearances - Bloomberg
Tangentially, see As U.S. Confronts Internet’s Disruptions, China Feels Vindicated (NYT)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:55 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)