"At the mid price, MongoDB would raise about $152 million and be worth about $930 million, according to PitchBook.MongoDB could be worth less than $1 billion at IPO - Business Insider
That's quite a bit shy of its last valuation as a private company of $1.6 billion.
The New York-based database company has been a darling of the VC world. It raised over $311 million from private investors with later investors paying as much as $16.72/share, according to PitchBook (and earning dividends on those shares)."
Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Pre-IPO investor transaction durability not guaranteed...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:22 AM
