"Overall, the new desktop software gives Workplace a preferred spot on your computer when it might otherwise drown within Chrome or Firefox. Combining the familiarity of Facebook’s design with the prominence of dedicated desktop apps could encourage the constant collaboration the company hopes to enable.Facebook quietly launches Mac and PC Workplace Chat apps with screen share | TechCrunch
Workplace is designed not just for traditional white-collar office employees but to allow everyone in a company from top to bottom to communicate. That’s why additional access points are important. While most enterprise software is thought of as ugly and inconvenient, Workplace is flipping that idea on its face."
Friday, October 06, 2017
