"The heavily hyped, Andy Rubin-backed Essential phone launched late in August. Now, two months later, its price has been cut from $699 to $499.Andy Rubin's Essential Phone gets $200 price cut - CNET
The news was announced in a Sunday blog post by company president Niccolo de Masi. He said the price cut comes in lieu of the company spending money on an expensive marketing campaign.
"We could have created a massive TV campaign to capture your attention," Masi wrote, "but we think making it easier for people to get their hands on our first products is a better way to get to know us.""
Monday, October 23, 2017
Andy Rubin's Essential Phone gets $200 price cut - CNET
File under "Future collector's item"
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:05 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)