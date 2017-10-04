"Nomura analyst Romit Shah recommended buying Tesla shares, slapped a $500 price target on them and predicted an “unprecedented run-up” in revenue in his first report on the company Tuesday. The bullish call followed the carmaker’s announcement that it had made just 260 Model 3 sedans in the third quarter, well short of its 1,500 unit forecast.Tesla's Model 3 Delays Don't Faze Investors - Bloomberg
Investors excused Elon Musk for failing to deliver on another ambitious target. While the slower-than-expected initial production of Model 3 means a longer wait for reservation holders, it’s more important that the company get its first mass-manufactured car out without quality or safety issues than rush output to meet the chief executive officer’s lofty goals."
Wednesday, October 04, 2017
TSLA closed up 1.9% yesterday; tbd how many people attempted to invest using bitcoin...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:08 AM
