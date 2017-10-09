"Isn’t this a kind of technological imperialism, bulldozing a way into the developing world? Pichai is prepared for this argument. “I want this to be a global company,” he argues. “But it is also important that we are a local company… We don’t build only Google products and services – we build an underlying platform, too, so that when you enable smartphones to work well in a country, you also bootstrap the entrepreneurial system there. The two go hand in hand.”Google CEO Sundar Pichai: 'I don't know whether humans want change that fast' | Technology | The Guardian
His ambition is to make Android so cheap that it can be used as part of a $30 smartphone; Pichai has said before that he can see “a clear path” to five billion users. “We want to democratise technology,” he says. “Once everybody has access to a computer and connectivity, then search works the same, whether you are a Nobel laureate or just a kid with a computer.”"
Monday, October 09, 2017
Google CEO Sundar Pichai: 'I don't know whether humans want change that fast' | Technology | The Guardian
From an extensive profile
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:25 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)