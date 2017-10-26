Remember when Microsoft used to be bigger than Google?...
From Microsoft's Profit Rises 16 Percent - The New York Times:
"Microsoft Corp reported a 16 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as demand for its cloud computing services for companies rose and personal computer software business stabilized.From Alphabet Revenue Jumps 24 Percent on Mobile Advertising Growth (NYT):
The technology giant's net income rose to $6.58 billion, or 84 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $5.67 billion, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier. (http://bit.ly/2lkGlyz)
Revenue rose 12 percent to $24.54 billion."
"On a consolidated basis, the company's revenue rose to $27.77 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. [...]
The company's net income rose to $6.73 billion, or $9.57 per Class A and B share and Class C capital stock, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $5.06 billion, or $7.25 per share, a year earlier."