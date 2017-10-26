Thursday, October 26, 2017

Microsoft's Profit Rises 16 Percent - The New York Times

Remember when Microsoft used to be bigger than Google?...

From Microsoft's Profit Rises 16 Percent - The New York Times:
"Microsoft Corp reported a 16 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as demand for its cloud computing services for companies rose and personal computer software business stabilized.

The technology giant's net income rose to $6.58 billion, or 84 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $5.67 billion, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier. (http://bit.ly/2lkGlyz)

Revenue rose 12 percent to $24.54 billion."
From Alphabet Revenue Jumps 24 Percent on Mobile Advertising Growth (NYT):
"On a consolidated basis, the company's revenue rose to $27.77 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. [...] 
The company's net income rose to $6.73 billion, or $9.57 per Class A and B share and Class C capital stock, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $5.06 billion, or $7.25 per share, a year earlier."
