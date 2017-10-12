"Frank Giustra, the Canadian mining maverick who amassed a fortune building what would become one of the world’s largest gold companies, is digging for another kind of gold: cryptocurrencies.Hive Switches From Mining Gold to Bitcoin, Surges Six Six-Fold - Bloomberg
The company he’s backed, Vancouver-based Hive Blockchain Technologies Inc., is among the first publicly traded stocks to provide exposure to crypto mining -- the vast data crunching needed to verify the blockchain and the volatile currencies they produce like bitcoin and ether.
So far, his decision to dig for data servers has paid off. Hive’s shares have soared about 540 percent, giving it a market value of C$437 million ($350 million), since it took over the listing of Leeta Gold Corp. and began trading on Sept. 18. After only three days, the company raised C$30 million in a share sale led by GMP Securities LP."
Thursday, October 12, 2017
In other bitcoin news, see Betting on bitcoin (Boston Globe)
