Tbd if that beats the potential ROI on Microsoft's 1997 Apple investment (which Microsoft sold long ago)
It’s been 10 years since Microsoft invested in Facebook — now Facebook is worth almost as much as Microsoft - Recode
"Now Facebook is worth $508 billion, up more than 30x from its 2007 level. It has more than two billion users, up 40x from where it was 10 years ago.
It’s hard to argue that investing early in Facebook helped Microsoft, which never embraced the advertising business the deal was supposed to accelerate. And the company’s resurgence under CEO Satya Nadella has been all about software, not social.
But it’s still one of the all-time great corporate investments."
