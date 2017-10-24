"The mobility means that if one blockchain dies out as the result of infighting among developers or slackened use, metronome owners can move their holdings elsewhere. That should help the coins retain value, and ensure their longevity, Garzik, co-founder of startup Bloq that created metronome, said in a phone interview. It will be unveiled Tuesday at the Money 20/20 conference in Las Vegas.Bitcoin Pioneer Says New Coin to Work on Multiple Blockchains - Bloomberg
"Institutional investors should be very excited to see something like this," Matthew Roszak, the other co-founder of Bloq and chairman of industry advocate Chamber of Digital Commerce, said in a phone interview. "We’ve built a thousand-year cryptocurrency, something that’s built to last.""
Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Bitcoin Pioneer Says New Coin to Work on Multiple Blockchains - Bloomberg
In other cryptocurrency forecasts, see Bitcoin price may "implode," Saudi Prince Alaweed says (CBS News)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:43 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)