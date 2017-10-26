Twitter earnings show a huge counting error with its users (Mashable)

Also see Twitter Shows Signs of Life With Renewed Sales and User Growth (Bloomberg)
"Turns out Twitter had been overstating its number of users for the past three years by erroneously counting users of third-party apps into its total monthly actives. Twitter adjusted its numbers for the past three quarters as part of its third-quarter earnings report Thursday.
Part of that admission means Twitter's user base shrank last quarter for the first time since 2015. The company had previously reported its user growth was flat at 328 million monthly active users but it was actually 326 million. So despite President Donald Trump's active use of the platform, it seems that more people aren't rushing to sign up for Twitter.Twitter earnings show a huge counting error with its users
But not all is bad in Twitter's world. CEO Jack Dorsey's goal for 2017 was make Twitter profitable, and the company is inching toward that financial success. It expects to reach profitability next quarter, which would be a first for the business."