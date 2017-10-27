"The prospect of the giant Internet retailer entering the business is beginning to cause far-reaching reverberations for a range of companies, roiling the shares of drugstore chains, drug distributors and pharmacy-benefit managers, and potentially precipitating one of the biggest corporate merger deals this year.Amazon Threat Causes Shakeout in the Health-Care Industry - Bloomberg
On Thursday, the pressure was plain to see. A report that Amazon had received pharmacy-wholesaler licenses in a dozen states triggered a fast and steep selloff that wounded the likes of McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corp. and Cardinal Health Inc. And late in the day, shares of Aetna Inc. surged after a report that it was in talks to be taken over by CVS Health Corp."
Friday, October 27, 2017
Amazon Threat Causes Shakeout in the Health-Care Industry - Bloomberg
Also see Why CVS Health would want to buy Aetna (Washington Post)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:04 AM
