"As part of a News Feed update, the social network will now provide more context around the links people see. Users will be able to click a button and see information from the publisher’s Wikipedia page, a link to follow that publisher’s Facebook Page, and other links that might be related.Facebook’s latest idea to combat fake news is a ‘more info’ button - Recode
Facebook will do this all automatically, which means humans won’t be compiling this additional information. The hope is that people will use the info to better understand where their news is coming from, and won’t be fooled by phony or ill-intentioned publishers."
Friday, October 06, 2017
See this Facebook post for more details
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:05 AM
