"Jack Dorsey has become a household name in Silicon Valley thanks to his role as the chief executive and co-founder of Twitter, President Trump’s favorite megaphone.Square, the Twitter Boss’s Other Company, Could Pass It in Value - The New York Times
People will sometimes mention, as an afterthought, that Mr. Dorsey also runs another start-up he helped found, the payment company Square.
Sometime in the very near future, though, the value of Mr. Dorsey’s distinctly less sexy second company, where he tends to work in the morning, is likely to become more valuable than his more well-known first company, where he works in the afternoon after a short walk between the two companies’ headquarters in San Francisco."
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
