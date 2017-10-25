"But that same technological capability could prompt large media titans to take over small, local TV and radio stations, turning them into megaphones blasting content developed for a national audience rather than a local one, according to critics.The FCC just ended a decades-old rule designed to keep TV and radio under local control - The Washington Post
"At a time when broadcast conglomerates like Sinclair are gobbling up more stations," the consumer advocacy group Free Press said in a regulatory filing on the matter in July, "the Commission’s proposal would allow these conglomerates to move even more resources away from struggling communities and further centralize broadcasting facilities and staff in wealthier metropolitan areas.""
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
On a related note (from July), see John Oliver: Sinclair Broadcasting brings 'troubling' rightwing bias to local news (The Guardian)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:08 AM
