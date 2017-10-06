"The takeaway is that, as the Kaspersky Lab statement notes, the WSJ's explosive allegations aren't substantiated with any evidence and, further, they're based on anonymous sources. That means, at the moment, there's no way journalists can independently verify the claims. What's more, the article as written leaves open the possibility that the role Kaspersky AV played in the breach was caused by the same sort of critical vulnerability found in virtually all AV software.Russia reportedly stole NSA secrets with help of Kaspersky—what we know now | Ars Technica
That said, if the allegations are true, they're sure to fuel the already growing concern of Russian hacking, which US intelligence agencies say has attempted to influence the US presidential election and widen political and cultural divides on social media. Additionally, if the allegations prove true, it's almost certainly the end of Kaspersky Lab as it has come to be known over the past decade."
Friday, October 06, 2017
Final paragraph: "Thursday's report means that yet another trusted insider was able to sneak documents and code outside of the NSA and not only store them on an Internet-connected computer, but also one that was running AV software. Whatever role Kaspersky Lab played in the hack, the series of breathtaking security blunders made by the NSA and its workers should remain front and center in this reporting."
