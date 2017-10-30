"According to a report from Canalys, sales of iPhones rebounded this quarter, growing 40 percent to 11 million from 8 million for the same period a year ago. The research firm noted that Apple had posted year-over-year declines in iPhone sales for the Chinese market over the previous six quarters.iPhone 8 helped Apple sell 40% more smartphones in China last quarter | VentureBeat
Canalys attributed the turnaround to the iPhone 8. It said the new version accounted for a higher proportion of sales this year than the iPhone 7 series did at the same point last year. In the U.S., reports have indicated that the iPhone 7 remains more popular with shoppers so far."
Monday, October 30, 2017
Apple's earnings announcement Thursday should prove interesting...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:34 AM
