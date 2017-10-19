Also see Google’s A.I. Has Made Some Pretty Huge Leaps This Week (Slate) and AlphaGo Zero Shows Machines Can Become Superhuman Without Any Help (MIT Technology Review)
"AlphaGo Zero used one-twelfth of the computing power of the version that beat 18-time world champion Go player Lee Sedol in 2016. It ran on just four Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), chipsets optimized for machine learning that Google has created for its data centers, compared with 48 on the previous version of AlphaGo.DeepMind's Superpowerful AI Sets Its Sights on Drug Discovery - Bloomberg
Hassabis said the company is now planning to apply an algorithm based on AlphaGo Zero to other domains with real-world applications, starting with protein folding. To build drugs against various viruses, researchers need to know how proteins fold. "