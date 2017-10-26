Nazi Groups Kicked Off Reddit as Next Wave of Community Bans Begins (Gizmodo)

"Bad news for puerile idiots or propagandizing fascists—great news for basically everyone else.Nazi Groups Kicked Off Reddit as Next Wave of Community Bans Begins
So far, at least seven communities have been kicked off of Reddit, including r/Nazi, r/EuropeanNationalism, and r/pol (an extension of the 4chan board of the same name.) Of these, the largest had under 7,000 subscribers and the smallest had just 25. One was previously “quarantined”—a state where communities with content deemed to be “extremely offensive or upsetting to the average redditor” are only available to logged-in users who know where to look.
Of course, speculation abounds among users as to whether or not this tweak in the site rules will be used to justify banning r/the_donald, the race-baiting, mod-threatening, and ostensibly Trump-centered community which has at various points declared “war” on the rest of Reddit."
