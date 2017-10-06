"One final insight from Albright’s research: To the extent there is a discernible political motive in them, the goal seemed less to inspire enthusiasm for one candidate than to dampen support for voting at all. This fits with what many other researchers and investigators have said about the Russian disinformation campaign, that it drove directly at the fractures in American society and sought to widen them.Russian propaganda may have been shared hundreds of millions of times, new research says - The Washington Post
“A lot of these posts had the intent to get people not to vote,” Albright said. “This is a concerted effort of manipulation. Based on the engagement and reach and the outcome of the election .. I’d say it’s been fairly successful, sadly.""
Friday, October 06, 2017
Final paragraphs:
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:59 AM
