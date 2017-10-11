Wednesday, October 11, 2017

How Israel Caught Russian Hackers Scouring the World for U.S. Secrets - The New York Times

A software product category existential crisis in the making

"The N.S.A. bans its analysts from using Kaspersky antivirus at the agency, in large part because the agency has exploited antivirus software for its own foreign hacking operations and knows the same technique is used by its adversaries.

“Antivirus is the ultimate back door,” Blake Darché, a former N.S.A. operator and co-founder of Area 1 Security. “It provides consistent, reliable and remote access that can be used for any purpose, from launching a destructive attack to conducting espionage on thousands or even millions of users.”"
How Israel Caught Russian Hackers Scouring the World for U.S. Secrets - The New York Times
