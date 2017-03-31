A different kind of data mining
"The immediate aim of Kernel and, apparently, Neurolink is to work with devices along the same lines. Such devices would not only send signals to the brain as a means of treatment, but also gather data about the nature of these maladies. As Johnson explains, those devices could also help gather far more data about how the brain works in general—and ultimately, could feed all sorts of other neuroscience research. “If you have much higher quality neural data from more regions of the brain, it will inform all sorts of other possibilities,” Johnson says. “We just haven’t had the right tools to acquire these datasets.”Elon Musk Isn’t the Only One Trying to Computerize Your Brain | WIRED
As Eagleman explains, this could not just fix unhealthy brains, but get more out of healthy ones too. “In these situations where you have reasons to open the head anyway,” he says, “then you can look for ways of improving the brain.”"