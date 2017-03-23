"But how does this lead to you paying Medium $5 a month?Upgrade your Medium
It’s simple. Corporate advertising budgets become the primary funders of our information providers. No matter how skilled or well-intentioned, ad-driven publishers are rewarded on their ability to capture attention and even, at times, to weave a particular corporate-driven narrative. Not to provide informed perspectives, be thorough, or even be factually correct. But to capture attention. As cheaply as possible. For a few fleeting seconds. Click, click, scroll…
There is no way to fix this dynamic until we demand better — and decide to pay for it. We need a system that funds stories and ideas not just based on their ability to attract attention, but on their value to readers. This is the system that Medium is building, and as a founding member, you’ll get to help tell us what’s most valuable and how we spend that money."
Thursday, March 23, 2017
Upgrade your Medium (Ev Williams on Medium)
A new Medium subscription model; also see Medium debuts its paid membership subscription program (TechCrunch)
