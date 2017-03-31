"The move adds another twist to Facebook’s bumpy foray into virtual-reality technology. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, has bet big on virtual reality as part of the social network’s future, saying he envisioned social interactions between people will someday exist inside virtual worlds. Oculus, he has said, could be a catalyst for that.Oculus Founder, at Center of Legal Battle Over VR, Departs Facebook - The New York Times
But from the start, Oculus has run into problems. Adoption of the Oculus technology and headsets has been slower than Facebook had anticipated. The selection of content made for VR headsets is still small, though growing."
Friday, March 31, 2017
Likely a happy event for the Facebook PR department
