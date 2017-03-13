"The open-source Swift programming language first pioneered by Apple Inc. has risen to become the 10th most popular of all languages, according to an analysis by TIOBE Software BV, a company that specializes in assessing and tracking the quality of softwareApple's Swift becomes 10th most popular programming language - SiliconANGLE
Swift, which was open-sourced in 2015, claims numerous advantages over more established programming languages including safety, speed and approachable syntax. The language also combines modern features like garbage collection (a form of automatic memory management) and type safety with readability and documentation."
Monday, March 13, 2017
Apple's Swift becomes 10th most popular programming language - SiliconANGLE
Swift momentum
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:48 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)