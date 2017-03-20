"Microsoft released Teams last week, and Google is reconfiguring Hangouts to be more of a player. Do you see those two companies becoming tougher competitors than they have been?CEO says Slack is growing up, but maybe not going public - Axios
Certainly than they have been, because they are more or less new entrants. They are each a little bit different. We are working pretty closely with Google on the partnership side and deeper and deeper integrations. I think there's a relationship there that works even if we are competing on some fronts. We had Diane Greene on stage for (a) launch event just a couple months ago.
There's two senses in which we think about it. One is me as a fiduciary to the company to take the competition seriously and the other is me as someone who really enjoys making software. It's exciting and exhilarating for the same reason it's more fun to play basketball against an opponent than to shoot hoops against yourself. I think we're really well positioned in both cases."
Monday, March 20, 2017
CEO says Slack is growing up, but maybe not going public - Axios
Also see Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield: Tech alone can't stop Trump (Axios)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:53 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)