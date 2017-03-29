"Waze's traffic navigation app already shows ads prodding drivers to swing by fast-food joints like Dunkin' Donuts and Taco Bell. Now it's adding a new item to its menu — the ability to place orders at some shops.Waze gets into the order-ahead business with Dunkin' Donuts - Chicago Tribune
On Tuesday, the Google-owned app will start letting drivers purchase coffee and other items from Dunkin' Donuts for pickup along their way. It's the first time that Waze has offered this kind of "order ahead" option, but unlikely to be the last.
If all goes well with the Dunkin' Donuts test, Waze plans to team up with other merchants so its millions of users can order pizza, reserve parking spaces, fill prescriptions and even buy groceries without having to open another app on their phones."
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Tbd when your self-driving car will be able to anticipate your needs and order ahead
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:19 AM
