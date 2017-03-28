"Building a mass-market electric vehicle and colonizing Mars aren’t ambitious enough for Elon Musk. The billionaire entrepreneur now wants to merge computers with human brains to help people keep up with machines.Elon Musk Launches Neuralink to Connect Brains With Computers - WSJ
The founder and chief executive of Tesla Inc. and Space Exploration Technologies Corp. has launched another company called Neuralink Corp., according to people familiar with the matter. Neuralink is pursuing what Mr. Musk calls “neural lace” technology, implanting tiny brain electrodes that may one day upload and download thoughts."
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:09 AM
