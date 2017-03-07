"[...] It’s impossible to use Twitter for any length of time and not wonder what it might be like were it in the hands of a nimble, forward-thinking company with a functional product organization.Twitch replaced its home page with a Twitter clone for gamers - The Verge
Well: we may be about to find out. The day’s most interesting tech news, to my mind, is the announcement that Amazon is launching a Twitter competitor. Twitch, the games-focused streaming site that Amazon bought in 2014, today announced Pulse — “a place where streamers can post and engage with all of their followers and the greater Twitch community right from the Twitch front page.”"
Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Also see Pulse: Let’s share, emote, and discover more together (Twitch blog)
