Ford Hires 400 BlackBerry Employees for Connected Cars Work - Bloomberg

"Ford Motor Co. agreed to hire 400 employees from BlackBerry Ltd. to help develop wireless technology at the automaker, deepening an ongoing partnership between the two companies involving in-car connectivity.
The shift doubles the number of connected-car engineers at Ford and will help the U.S. company build its own wireless products in-house, said BlackBerry spokeswoman Sarah McKinney. At the same time, it helps the Canadian tech company pare costs as it completes a shift to selling software instead of phones.
“The move enables us to focus all our resources on the new strategy,” McKinney said."
Friday, March 31, 2017
