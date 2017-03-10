"Billionaire Elon Musk bets he can solve a looming energy crisis in Australia within 100 days by deploying Tesla Inc. technology to plug a supply gap which has caused power blackouts.Musk Bets He Can Fix Aussie Power Woes in 100 Days or It’s Free - Bloomberg
In a conversation on Twitter with Australian tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes, Musk backed up an earlier commitment Tesla made Thursday to deploy its Powerwall and Powerpack products to supply up to 100 megawatt hours of power.
“Tesla will get the system installed and working 100 days from contract signature or it is free,” Musk wrote on Twitter on Friday. Cannon-Brookes responded to Musk "you’re on mate" and asked for a quote at "mates rates" on the cost of installing a 100-megawatt system."
