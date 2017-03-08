SNAP was down another ~10% yesterday; also see Why Snap shares are plummeting days after its successful IPO (The Washington Post)
"No company is enabling and benefiting from the rise of visual communication as thoroughly as Snap. Its strategy doesn’t guarantee its success; there are lots of other companies nibbling on the same megatrend, among them YouTube and Instagram, both of which have huge and growing audiences and deep relationships with advertisers.Snap Makes a Bet on the Cultural Supremacy of the Camera - The New York Times
Yet alone among social companies, Snap is going all in on the image. And in a world where image is getting to be everything, that’s not a bad bet."