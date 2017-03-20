Monday, March 20, 2017

Sorry, a Robot Is Not About to Replace Your Lawyer - The New York Times

On a related note, see The real estate industry has something the Internet can’t offer: The human element (The Washington Post)

"But recent research and even the people working on the software meant to automate legal work say the adoption of A.I. in law firms will be a slow, task-by-task process. In other words, like it or not, a robot is not about to replace your lawyer. At least, not anytime soon.

“There is this popular view that if you can automate one piece of the work, the rest of the job is toast,” said Frank Levy, a labor economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “That’s just not true, or only rarely the case.”"
