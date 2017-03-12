Also see Tim Berners-Lee: I invented the web. Here are three things we need to change to save it (The Guardian) and Delivering Digital Equality: The Web Foundation’s 2017 – 2022 Strategy (World Wide Web Foundation)
"Sir Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the worldwide web, has called for tighter regulation of online political advertising, which he says is being used in “unethical ways”.Tim Berners-Lee calls for tighter regulation of online political advertising | Technology | The Guardian
“We urgently need to close the ‘internet blind spot’ in the regulation of political campaigning,” he said, writing in an open letter marking the 28th anniversary of his invention.
The 61-year-old British computer scientist described how political advertising has become a sophisticated and targeted industry, drawing on enormous pools of personal data on Facebook and Google. This means that campaigns create personalised ads for individuals – as many as 50,000 variations each day on Facebook during the 2016 US election, he said."