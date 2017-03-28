"“The objective of introducing refurbished devices is solely to reduce and minimize any environmental impact,” Samsung told The Verge in a statement. It also hinted that the phone may be renamed entirely when more details are unveiled. “The product details including the name, technical specification and price range will be announced when the device is available. Samsung will not be offering refurbished Galaxy Note 7 devices for rent or sale in the US.”Samsung confirms the Note 7 is coming back as a refurbished device - The Verge
Samsung’s recycling plans come after Greenpeace protestors interrupted the company’s Mobile World Congress keynote last month, demanding to know what the company will do with the 4.3 million recalled devices. “Samsung’s announcement is the first step to show its effort to set a new path for recycling smartphones starting with Note 7s,” Greenpeace wrote in a blog post. “Greenpeace will make sure Samsung takes into account the voice of millions of our supporters and abides by its commitment.”"
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:47 AM
