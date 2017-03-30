See Calendar on iPad: Ready for Business (G Suite blog) for more details
"Google today announced the release of its Calendar app for iPad, which was previously only available for iPhone, Android smartphones and tablets and on the web.Google finally releases Calendar app for iPad | 9to5Mac
The iPad version of Calendar will be a familiar UI to anyone that has used the app for iPhone, and also borrows from some of the user interface elements Google has implemented with its tablet app for Android. Google notes, however, that the app has been specifically optimized for iPad, noting that you’ll be able to search from the iPad home screen using Spotlight Search with the app."