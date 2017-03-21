"SoftBank Group Corp. scrapped a planned $100 million investment in a smartphone startup founded by the creator of Google’s Android software, partly because of the Japanese investor’s increasingly close relationship with Apple Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.SoftBank Drops $100 Million Investment in iPhone Rival - WSJ
The planned investment would have valued the startup, Essential Products Inc., at $1 billion, these people say, a lofty amount for a company that has yet to sell a product in one of technology’s most cutthroat industries. It had already been agreed to informally, and final investment contracts were being drawn up, say people familiar with the deal, a stage at which venture deals are rarely abandoned."
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
